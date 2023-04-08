News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
33 minutes ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
47 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 hour ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Investigation continues into huge blaze at Preston car dealership

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of a huge blaze at a luxury car dealership in Preston.

By Richard Hunt
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read

Nine fire engines along with two aerial ladder platforms attended the commercial building fire in Bluebell Way at around 1am on Friday (April 7).

The Jaguar Land Rover car dealership was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This morning (Saturday April 8) a crew was still at the scene, although the blaze itself is reported to have been extinguished.

The huge blaze at the car dealership in PrestonThe huge blaze at the car dealership in Preston
The huge blaze at the car dealership in Preston
Most Popular

It is understood that a multi-agency meeting is to be held at 11am to discuss latest developments.

The fire service believe the incident did not involve electric vehicles, but a “full fire investigation will confirm likely ignition source in due course.”

Hide Ad

Firefighters from Fulwood, Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Longridge, Darwen, Blackburn, Hyndburn were in attendance at the height of the incident.

Hide Ad

Crews used two hose reels, two jets and a stinger to extinguish the flames and the LFRS Drone Team were also called to assist ground crews with aerial situational awareness.

PrestonJaguar Land RoverlongridgeBlackburn