Investigation continues into huge blaze at Preston car dealership
Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of a huge blaze at a luxury car dealership in Preston.
Nine fire engines along with two aerial ladder platforms attended the commercial building fire in Bluebell Way at around 1am on Friday (April 7).
The Jaguar Land Rover car dealership was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky.
This morning (Saturday April 8) a crew was still at the scene, although the blaze itself is reported to have been extinguished.
It is understood that a multi-agency meeting is to be held at 11am to discuss latest developments.
The fire service believe the incident did not involve electric vehicles, but a “full fire investigation will confirm likely ignition source in due course.”
Firefighters from Fulwood, Preston, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, Longridge, Darwen, Blackburn, Hyndburn were in attendance at the height of the incident.
Crews used two hose reels, two jets and a stinger to extinguish the flames and the LFRS Drone Team were also called to assist ground crews with aerial situational awareness.