Mr Fields, 19, was walking along Station Road shortly after 10pm on July 4 2020 when Turner lost control of his Audi S3 car and crashed into him.

The Salford University student suffered multiple injuries, and was pronounced dead an hour later.

Turner, 31, of Martin Avenue, Lytham, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Tributes to Gabriel Fields at the site of the crash

Appearing at Preston Crown Court on November 4, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of Mr Fields, and 16 months for the serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also handed a five-year driving ban to take effect upon his release from prison, after which he will also have to sit an extended re-test.

An inquest for Mr Fields took place at Blackpool town hall today, and concluded the 19-year-old died as a result of a traffic collision.

Jailed: David Turner

Coroner Alan Wilson said: "It was10.05pm on July 4 2020 when (Mr Fields) was reported to be walking down the pavement on Station Road. At this time, an Audi S3 had approached a gradual right hand bend heading towards Kirkham Station. The vehicle was travelling at excessive speed, and was reported to have lost control at that part of the bend and hit Mr Fields.

"Paramedics attended but sadly resuscitation was unsuccessful and Mr Fields was pronounced deceased at 11.02pm.

"The court has been provided with evidence from the senior investigating officer. The court has also been provided with a summary of the evidence that was presented at Preston Crown Court.

"The conclusion can't be inconsistent with crown court proceedings. There was a guilty plea to an allegation of causing death by dangerous driving and the individual concerned has been sentenced accordingly.

"Gabriel Fields died after being struck by a motor vehicle after the driver of the vehicle had been seen to consume significant amounts of alcohol earlier that evening. He drove at excessive speed down Station Road, lost control and collided with Mr Fields."