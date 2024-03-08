International Women's Day: 15 famous female faces from across the Fylde Coast

International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate all the women in our lives and all the ways in which they inspire us.

We all have our own personal heroes but in this article we are celebrating some of the women that are more widely known by all of us.

The Fylde Coast is full of talented and charismatic women who have become familiar faces to many, whether it be from their roles on TV shows, their dazzling performances on stage or personalities on social media.

So take a look at 21 famous female faces from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre below:

1 . Female stars from the Fylde Coast 15 famous female faces from across the Fylde Coast Photo Sales

2 . Charlotte Dawson A reality star and influencer from Blackpool Photo Sales

4 . Christine McGuinness A relaity star and model born in Blackpool Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images Photo Sales