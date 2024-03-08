International Women's Day: 15 famous female faces from across the Fylde Coast

It's International Women's Day so we've put together this article to celebrate some of the brightest female stars from across the Fylde Coast.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:16 GMT

International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate all the women in our lives and all the ways in which they inspire us.

We all have our own personal heroes but in this article we are celebrating some of the women that are more widely known by all of us.

The Fylde Coast is full of talented and charismatic women who have become familiar faces to many, whether it be from their roles on TV shows, their dazzling performances on stage or personalities on social media.

So take a look at 21 famous female faces from across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre below:

A reality star and influencer from Blackpool

2. Charlotte Dawson

An actress from Blackpool.

3. Jenna Coleman

A relaity star and model born in Blackpool

4. Christine McGuinness

Radio presenter born in Blackpool.

5. Zoe Ball

Actress from Blackpool

6. Lucy Fallon

