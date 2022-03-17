And for one student, the competition marked the start of a promising career at international level.

Youngsters and adults from The Mount Taekwondo Club, based in Dock Street, headed to the British Spring Open in Manchester for the two day event which saw them display their martial art techniques, against teams from across the area.

Black belt Daynten Cornwell, who is 14 and a pupil at Cardinal Allen Catholic High School, absolutely smashed the Junior Category and gave the performance of his life.

All smiles for Mount Taekwondo Club as they celebrate success in the Poomsae Division at the British Spring Open

His gold win didn't go unnoticed when he was scouted to take his remarkable talents further.

The two day competition is the biggest of its kind in the north of the country and is hosted by Manchester Taekwondo Schools.

The first event saw students competing for medals in the Poomsae Division. Poomsae, or patterns, show sequences of kicks, stances and blocks.

And there was no shortage of success.

Youngsters from The Mount Taekwondo Club in Fleetwood with their medals after taking part in the Kyorugi, or sparring, competition at the Manchester Spring Open

The youngest member of the team Casey Perkes, who is just five, won silver in the Peewee Category.

Daynten Cornwell won silver in the Junior Dan Grades with Fred Laird, in the Veterans group, bringing home gold. He also secured the Veterans silver in the Winner of Winners category.

Next up were Max Baron, Saphia Brodie and Liam Perkes who competed in the Child categories.

Max won bronze in the 6th Kup and Saphia came away with silver in 4th Kup. Liam picked up a gold medal in the 3rd Kup section, an overall winners trophy and a bronze medal.

Saphia Brodie, Daynten Cornwell and Grace Gotto from Fleetwood's Mount Taekwondo Club

It was a great day for Grace Gotto too securing gold in the Combined 10th-8th Kup and bronze in the Winner of Winners. It was also Calub Harris’ first ever competition and did a fantastic job on the mats.

The following day saw tense competition in Kyorugi - or sparring - which gives the students the chance to use their fighting skills and techniques against an opponent.

There were plenty of nerves and it was tough for all students but they came away with superb results.

Casey Perkes picked up silver in the Peewees with Jake Lightfoot winning gold and Brayden Smith-Wilkinson, bronze, in the Child -30kg category.

Max Baron won bronze with Liam Perkes striding away with gold in the Child 41-45kg. And Will Lark, who's 12, picked up bronze in the Child -49kg.

The club, which was formed in 1993, is completely voluntary run under the expert tuition of instructors Colin and Tracey Ainscough. In fact their incredible and unwavering dedication to the club was recognised at the competition with a special award. Also teaching the students is instructor Rob Lee.

Colin said: "“Ahead of every competition, particularly where you compete against players from across the world, there are plenty of nerves in the build-up from students and coaches alike.

“Yet each year we are humbled by the fantastic performance from every competitor, from the pee wees to the adults.

“To get on the mats and show what you’ve got is a huge achievement, but to take away so many medals and trophies, and to have one of your students scouted is truly wonderful.

"We’re very proud of them all.”