International Cat Day: 20 of Blackpool's cutest cats

August 8th was International Cat Day and we asked you to send in photos of your moggy.

By Kelvin Stuttard
Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:45 pm

We were inundated with photos of your feline friends and have selected the best 20 for your viewing pleasure.

1.

Mel Morgan's Spanish Cats Honey and Angel.

2.

Reading a book that is all about them, Jasper and Arlo.

3.

Debbie Postill's gorgeous boy Bailey.

4.

Megan Elise's lovely desert rescue cat Tuesday.

