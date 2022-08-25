Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, was shot in her home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool when the “intended victim” of a gunman known now as Joseph Nee forced his way in an attempt to escape being chased on Monday night.

The 35-year-old remains in hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the shooting, in Dovecot, Liverpool.

Police have not publicly identified Nee, but have said a man had been detained and would be interviewed.

Joseph Nee has been named as the intended target of the shooting that killed nine-year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel on Monday

He was released from prison in 2021 after being jailed for 45 months for dangerous driving and burglary.

It is understood Nee had known links to organised crime, with probation service classing him as medium risk of offending.

Nee has now been rearrested and will be returned to prison.

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot by a gunman on Monday night

She is not believed to have been the intended target, with the attacker chasing a 35-year-old man to the house and firing with “complete disregard” for its inhabitants.

Despite being rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by police, Olivia died of her injuries in what officers called a “shocking and appalling” crime.

Police have said they have been given the same name by two different sources and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and have urged the gunman to give himself up.