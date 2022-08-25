Intended target of Olivia Pratt Korbel shooting named
The intended victim of a shooting which saw a nine-year-old girl fatally wounded has been named as a convicted burglar.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, was shot in her home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool when the “intended victim” of a gunman known now as Joseph Nee forced his way in an attempt to escape being chased on Monday night.
The 35-year-old remains in hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the shooting, in Dovecot, Liverpool.
Police have not publicly identified Nee, but have said a man had been detained and would be interviewed.
He was released from prison in 2021 after being jailed for 45 months for dangerous driving and burglary.
It is understood Nee had known links to organised crime, with probation service classing him as medium risk of offending.
Nee has now been rearrested and will be returned to prison.
She is not believed to have been the intended target, with the attacker chasing a 35-year-old man to the house and firing with “complete disregard” for its inhabitants.
Despite being rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by police, Olivia died of her injuries in what officers called a “shocking and appalling” crime.
Police have said they have been given the same name by two different sources and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and have urged the gunman to give himself up.
The gunman was wearing a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak, dark trousers and black gloves, and had fired shots at two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue, causing them to flee.