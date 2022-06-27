Jaide Foster-Haworth is in the running for the title of positive role model for LGBTQ category in the National Diversity Awards 2022.

Held to honour Britain's most inspirational and selfless people from grassroots communities, the awards ceremony will take place at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral in September.

The awards recognises nominees in their respective fields of diversity including age, disability, gender, race, faith, religion and sexual orientation.

Jaide who now lives in Blackpool, has been nominated for her idea to keep entertainment going during lockdown with a live show on Facebook that took off like she could never have imagined.

Jaide's story is both touching and inspirational as she speaks of her life growing up Burnley where she had to face homophobic and transphobic attitudes.

She said: "Growing up as a person struggling with their sexuality and gender was so hard. I followed the line that was expected. I married and became a father but knew it wasn't right.

"After coming out as a gay man the marriage broke down and I lived as a gay man for over 20 years."

Jaide then began performing as drag queen Zanadu Minnelli, around the North West which she came to realise was a release for her to be her true self.

She added: "Having had mental health issues for many years, during counselling I accepted what the issue was.

"I am a woman not a gay man. So I came out and finally accepted my true gender."