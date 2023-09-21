Four people from across the Fylde have important parts to play in the prestigious Inside Soap Awards taking place next Monday (September, 25).

Two actors from Poulton le Fylde – who were both students at the Scream Theatre School in Blackpool – have been nominated for an Inside Soap Award 2023.

30-year-old Jon-Paul Bell has been nominated in the best newcomer category for his performance of Beau Ramsey in Hollyoaks, who he has played since 2022.

The former Arnold School and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil has previously had roles in Coronation Street, Doctors and Emmerdale, and will soon by starring in Steven Spielberg’s Msters of the Air on Apple TV.

Fellow Fylde actor, 14-year-old Jayden Fox has also been nominated for his role in Hollyoaks, being shortlisted in the young performer category for his performance as Bobby Costello.

The current Baines High School pupil played the role between July 2018 and June 2020, then again January 2021 to April this year.

Senior agent at Scream Management, Jessica Bell said: “We are so proud here at Scream of Jayden Fox and Jon-Paul Bell for being shortlisted for the Inside Soap Awards 2023. It's so great to see their talent be recognised, what a fantastic achievement! Both actors attended Scream Theatre Schools and have been represented by sister company Scream Management [adult branch is called Red Door Management] since they were 6 years old!”

Freelancer Dave Nelson has been the official photographer for Inside Soap Awards, as well as other major TV awards, film premiers and music festivals for the past 20 years.

He will be joined at the Inside Soap Awards by his twin brother Darren, who assists Dave at many of these prestigious events.

Darren has photographed several stars who have gone on to have glistening TV Careers via his work at Scream Theatre Schools, where he has been the in-house photographer for the past decade.

Other Scren Theatre alumni include Jenna Coleman, Lucy Fallon and Joe-Warren Platt.

Darren, who is also the official photographer for the Winter Gardens and the annual Blackpool Illumninations switch on, said: “We’re the only people in the North West that go down to these big awards, everybody else is from agencies.

"Then Scream, where all these stars are coming from, I do all their headshots when they’re little ones and you jokingly say to them ‘I’ll see you on the red carpet in a few years’ and then there they are!”

The Inside Soap Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on Monday, September 25, with the winners will be announced at 6pm.