Inquest to open for Harrison Bretherton, 21, who died in crash on Blackpool Road, Lytham

An inquest opens this Thursday into the death of a 21-year-old man who died in crash on Blackpool Road, Lytham.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:38 BST
Harrison Bretherton, from St Annes, suffered serious injuries in the collision, at 12.02am on Thursday, September 14.

During the incident, a Toyota Landcruiser left the carriageway and went down an embankment.

Harrison sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday, September 15.

Harrison Bretherton, 21, with his beloved dog, Jack.Harrison Bretherton, 21, with his beloved dog, Jack.
Family pay tribute to 21-year-old Harrison Bretherton who died in a car crash

Coroner Louise Rae will open an inquest, in order to determine the cause of his death.

The opening will be on Thursday 28 September 2023, at 11.30am, at Blackpool Town Hall.

The family of Harrison Bretherton have shared a tribute to their ‘fun loving, sweet, cheeky, caring boy’, who had recently started working at Blackpool Teaching Hospital.

The statement reads: “His last actions on this earth saved the life of his girlfriend Anya and we take comfort in knowing that Harrison’s beautiful nature was there until the very end.”

Read the full statement here.