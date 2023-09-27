Inquest to open for Harrison Bretherton, 21, who died in crash on Blackpool Road, Lytham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harrison Bretherton, from St Annes, suffered serious injuries in the collision, at 12.02am on Thursday, September 14.
During the incident, a Toyota Landcruiser left the carriageway and went down an embankment.
Harrison sadly died at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday, September 15.
Coroner Louise Rae will open an inquest, in order to determine the cause of his death.
The opening will be on Thursday 28 September 2023, at 11.30am, at Blackpool Town Hall.
The family of Harrison Bretherton have shared a tribute to their ‘fun loving, sweet, cheeky, caring boy’, who had recently started working at Blackpool Teaching Hospital.
The statement reads: “His last actions on this earth saved the life of his girlfriend Anya and we take comfort in knowing that Harrison’s beautiful nature was there until the very end.”
Read the full statement here.