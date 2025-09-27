Inquest set to open into tragic death of 8-year-old Lucy Willacy-Brown

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 27th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
The hearing inquest into the tragic death of 8-year-old Lucy Willacy-Brown will take place on Wednesday October 8 at 10am at Blackpool and Fylde Coroner’s office in Kerry Hall.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Lucy will be investigated by coroner Alan Wilson.

Lucy Willacy-Brown was a much-loved pupil at Larkholme Primary School in Fleetwood.placeholder image
Lucy Willacy-Brown was a much-loved pupil at Larkholme Primary School in Fleetwood.

The Larkholme Primary School pupil sadly passed away on September 23, 2020, in hospital in Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following Lucy’s unexpected death, pupils and staff at the school as well as the local community raised £30,000 to create a memorial garden to remember the much loved little girl.

Speaking at the time, the school’s bursar Jan Watson said: “Lucy’s death was such a shock, it was like a light going out at the school, it has left such a dint.

“In order to remember Lucy, the children at the school have designed an outdoor memorial area where they can go to remember Lucy and all of the things she loved."

Related topics:Lucy Willacy-BrownInquestCommunityHospital
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice