Inquest set to open into tragic death of 8-year-old Lucy Willacy-Brown

The hearing inquest into the tragic death of 8-year-old Lucy Willacy-Brown will take place on Wednesday October 8 at 10am at Blackpool and Fylde Coroner’s office in Kerry Hall.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Lucy will be investigated by coroner Alan Wilson.

Lucy Willacy-Brown was a much-loved pupil at Larkholme Primary School in Fleetwood.

The Larkholme Primary School pupil sadly passed away on September 23, 2020, in hospital in Blackpool.

Following Lucy’s unexpected death, pupils and staff at the school as well as the local community raised £30,000 to create a memorial garden to remember the much loved little girl.

Speaking at the time, the school’s bursar Jan Watson said: “Lucy’s death was such a shock, it was like a light going out at the school, it has left such a dint.

“In order to remember Lucy, the children at the school have designed an outdoor memorial area where they can go to remember Lucy and all of the things she loved."