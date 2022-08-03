Leah Mae Phillips, of Myerscough Avenue, was rushed to Blackpool A&E in the early hours of July 16.

She was transferred to Leeds Children's Hospital on July 17, where she died at 8.44pm.

At the opening of her inquest at Blackpool Town Hall today, coroner Louise Rae said Leah arrived at Blackpool A&E on the morning of July 16 with ‘liver failure with significant metabolic acidosis’ after taking an overdose on Friday, July 15.

The coroner added: "She arrived at Leeds Children's Hospital in the early hours of July 17.

"Sadly she continued to deteriorate and tests showed liver failure. Despite her care and efforts to save Leah, her death occurred at 8.44pm."

The cause of death was given as acute liver failure due to an overdose.

A full investigation into the teenager's death was listed for December 1.