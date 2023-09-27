Inquest has formally opened into the death of 21-year-old Harrison Bretherton, 21, who died in crash on Blackpool Road, Lytham
Assistant Coroner, Louise Rae, held a short hearing at Blackpool Town Hall this morning (Sept 28, 2023), shortly after 11:30am.
The coroner confirmed that Harrison Bretherton had been involved in a single-vehicle collision, at 12.02am on Thursday, September 14.
Harrison sadly died at 2:28pm, at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday, September 15.
Senior Coroners’ Officer, Kerry Hall, confirmed that Mr Bretherton had lived on Glen Eldon Road, in St Annes.
A post-mortem examination, carried out by Home Office pathologist, Dr Alison Armour, revealed that the administration clerk had suffered ‘severe survival spinal injury and traumatic brain injury’, after a Toyota Landcruiser left the carriageway and went down an embankment.
An inquest will be held at Blackpool Town Hall, on Friday, 29 Feburary 2024 at 10am.
The family of Harrison Bretherton have shared a tribute to their ‘fun loving, sweet, cheeky, caring boy’, who had recently started working at Blackpool Teaching Hospital.
The statement reads: “His last actions on this earth saved the life of his girlfriend Anya and we take comfort in knowing that Harrison’s beautiful nature was there until the very end.”
