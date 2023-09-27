News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Inquest has formally opened into the death of 21-year-old Harrison Bretherton, 21, who died in crash on Blackpool Road, Lytham

An inquest has opened into the death of a 21-year-old man who died in crash on Blackpool Road, Lytham.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Assistant Coroner, Louise Rae, held a short hearing at Blackpool Town Hall this morning (Sept 28, 2023), shortly after 11:30am.

The coroner confirmed that Harrison Bretherton had been involved in a single-vehicle collision, at 12.02am on Thursday, September 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harrison sadly died at 2:28pm, at Royal Preston Hospital on Friday, September 15.

Most Popular
Harrison Bretherton, 21, with his beloved dog, Jack.Harrison Bretherton, 21, with his beloved dog, Jack.
Harrison Bretherton, 21, with his beloved dog, Jack.

Senior Coroners’ Officer, Kerry Hall, confirmed that Mr Bretherton had lived on Glen Eldon Road, in St Annes.

A post-mortem examination, carried out by Home Office pathologist, Dr Alison Armour, revealed that the administration clerk had suffered ‘severe survival spinal injury and traumatic brain injury’, after a Toyota Landcruiser left the carriageway and went down an embankment.

Read More
Family pay tribute to Taylor Swift fan Harrison Bretherton, 21, who died in cras...

An inquest will be held at Blackpool Town Hall, on Friday, 29 Feburary 2024 at 10am.

Hide Ad

The family of Harrison Bretherton have shared a tribute to their ‘fun loving, sweet, cheeky, caring boy’, who had recently started working at Blackpool Teaching Hospital.

Hide Ad

The statement reads: “His last actions on this earth saved the life of his girlfriend Anya and we take comfort in knowing that Harrison’s beautiful nature was there until the very end.”

Read the full statement here.