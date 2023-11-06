News you can trust since 1873
Inhaler Blackpool: 15 pictures of Inhaler Cuts and Bruises World Tour gig at Empress Ballroom

They were greatly anticipated and didn’t disappoint fans as Irish rock band Inhaler launched one of their final tour dates in Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:03 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:20 GMT

Fans had been queuing from 3am to grab the top spot near the front. The date was announced in September and the Blackpool gig was one of the last as the band wraps up its extenisve tour. One fan summed up the evening – “It was fab, queued for five hours and had a brilliant time!” And another added: "It was my first gig and thought it was brilliant, I’ll definitely be going to gigs more often.” These pictures snapshot the band on stage, as well as their supporting acts and crowd scenes.

Crowds go wild as Inhaler kick off their gig in Blackpool

1. Inhaler, Blackpool

Crowds go wild as Inhaler kick off their gig in Blackpool Photo: Supplied

Inhaler leader singer Elijah Hewson on stage at the Empress Ballroom

2. Inhaler, Blackpool

Inhaler leader singer Elijah Hewson on stage at the Empress Ballroom Photo: Supplied

Fans wait for Inhaler to come on stage

3. Inhaler, Blackpool

Fans wait for Inhaler to come on stage Photo: Supplied

Inhaler at Blackpool Winter Gardens

4. Inhaler, Blackpool

Inhaler at Blackpool Winter Gardens Photo: Supplied

Inhaler, Blackpool

5. Inhaler, Blackpool

Inhaler, Blackpool Photo: Supplied

Inhaler, Blackpool, November 2023

6. Inhaler, Blackpool

Inhaler, Blackpool, November 2023 Photo: Supplied

