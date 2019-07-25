Incredible day from start to finish for Jack Parkes and Rachel Wareing

They met on the dating app Tinder and, after chatting for a while, love simply blossomed for Jack Parkes and Rachel Wareing.

They tied the knot at St Nicholas Church, Wrea Green, before a reception at The Villa.

Jack, an early year’s professional at Mini Buddies Pre-School in Cleveleys, whisked Rachel away to Rockcliffe Hall, near Durham, and surprised her with a marriage proposal.

It took place in a beautiful lounge and as the waiter brought cocktails, Jack asked him to take a photo of the two of them and at that moment went down on one knee, the waiter capturing the entire moment.

Their wedding day was incredible, from start to finish.

Rachel, 29, who is the personal banking manager at the Nationwide Building Society in Blackpool, said: “Everything we had planned came together perfectly. The church service was beautiful, the staff at The Villa, especially Kathryn Dagger, made our dream a reality, the food was delicious, the drinks were flowing, the speeches made us laugh and cry.

“We danced into the night and had a surprise firework display.

“Having all our family and friends around us was so special, we loved every second and are still reliving our day and look at the photos all the time.

“People talk about post wedding blues but we’ve not had these, we wouldn’t change a thing and we are so lucky to have had a dream day - and the weather was kind to us!

“It was perfect, everything that we wanted and a million times more.”

Jack, also 29, added: “It was brilliant, the whole day was just spectacular, especially when Rachel walked down the aisle, I felt like the luckiest man.” PHOTOS: http://www.mattherrington.co.uk

Jack and Rachel Parkes

Those who made the day special:

Bride’s parents: Robin and Lorraine Wareing

Groom’s parents: Alan and Sharon Parkes

Best Man: Ben Askew

Chief Bridesmaid: Lauren Wood

Bridesmaids: Amy Haywood-Gehrung, Rheanna Plowman, Donna Somerville and Debbie

Parkinson

Groomsmen: Ian Parkes, Joe Wareing, Richard Whiteside and Lawrence Uttley

Cake: Iced of Garstang

Flowers: Margaret Mason

Dresses and Suits: Dreamcatcher

Hair: Icon Kirkham

Makeup: The Nail and Beauty Lounge, Poulton

Cheesecake: Dewlay

Ice Cream Cart: Bonds Ice Cream

Stationary: Charlotte Designs

Cars: Pete Marquis

Church Singers: The Capricorn Singers

Singer: James Edgar

MC: Brian Porter

