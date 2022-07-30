Increasing concerns for the welfare of missing Wigan mum last seen in Blackpool four days ago

Rochelle Gore, who has a two-year-old boy, was last seen in the seaside town on Tuesday July 28.
The 25-year-old is described as 5ft 5ins, medium build with blue eyes and long mousey blonde hair with a tattoo on her left forearm with the words “find something you love and let it kill you.”
She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black Adidas top, black and white high-top converse trainers and a black knee-length padded coat with a fur hood.
Rochelle was also carrying a black handbag.
Family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare as Rochelle has a history of mental health problems and does not have her medication with her.
Anyone who sees Rochelle or has any information on her whereabouts should contact Lancashire Police on 101