Wrea Green Field Day

IN PICTURES: Wrea Green Field Day returns after two years of tragic cancellations

Crowds of villagers lined the streets of Wrea Green to celebrate the return of a community show dating back almost 100 years.

By Wes Holmes
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 12:44 pm

The sun shone down on Wrea Green Field Day yesterday as dancers and musicians took to the streets for the first time in more than two years. Here are some of the best pictures of the event.

1. Wrea Green Field Day

People gathered on the green yesterday (Saturday, July 1) for a day of fancy dress competitions, children's sports, fabulous food stalls, dance performances from the Fylde Coast Cloggers, and a funfair in the sun.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Wrea Green Field Day

The procession began at noon, with crowds lining the village streets to watch the brass band, dancers, floats, and vintage cars and penny farthing bicycles pass by.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Wrea Green Field Day. Rose Queen Ginny Williams is crowned by the mayor of Fylde Ben Aitken.

This was followed by the crowning ceremony of the event's new Rose Queen, Ribby with Wrea CE School pupil Ginny Williams, by the Mayor of Fylde.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Wrea Green Field Day

Event organiser John Ayers said: "I think the weather was kind to us - it poured down ovenright and cleared by 11am. There was a good crowd of people who turned out to take part and watch the procession."

Photo: Daniel Martino

