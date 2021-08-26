IN PICTURES: Runners stand up to cancer in Race For Life on Blackpool Promenade

The ‘Race For Life’, which raises cash for Cancer Research, was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, and made its return to Blackpool yesterday, drawing crowds of around 500 people.
Event organiser Judi Miles, of Cancer Research, said: “Everyone has a personal connection with cancer because cancer affects one in two people. It affects everybody in some way.
"I joined Cancer Research two months ago and it really opened my eyes. There are 200 different types of cancer. Every year in the North West there are 43,000 diagnoses of cancer, and last year we spent £33m on research." Pictured: 10k winner Adam Mattison
"We took a massive hit losing the Race For Life last year. This year, we’ve come back at peak time. I was really happy with the turnout in these difficult times."
"It was very emotional. Everyone was happy to do their part to fund-raise, and also pay their respects to people they have lost.”