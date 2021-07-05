In pictures: Moor Park Primary School's fun run in memory of teaching assistant

Cath Strangwood died after a battle with Covid in November, at the age of 57.

Pupils at Moor Park Primary School in Bispham, including Mrs Strangwood's grandsons Theo Ellis and Ellis Moores, spent Friday morning taking part in a fun run to raise funds for a memorial garden in tribute to her.

The youngsters donned their best princess, superhero and villain costumes for laughter-filled laps around the school field, and headteacher Joanne Magson said the school will continue fundraising until it has reached its target of around £4,000.

Donations can still be made towards the memorial garden here.

