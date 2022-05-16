The meeting of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association was at Sunfield Farm, off Freckleton Road and involved dozens of Association members on a variety of machines.

Lawn mower racing was devised as a less expensive alternative to motor racing almost 50 years ago and there was a good turnout of spectators who were invited to contribute to the fund-raising.

Organiser Stuart Polkinghorne said: “Thanks to everyone who came along.”

For more details about the sport at the British Law Mower Racing Association website, click here.

1. Lawn mower racing at Kirkham The event features a wide variety of impressive machines Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. Lawn mower racing at Kirkham The meeting featured plenty of action for the spectators to enjoy Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. Lawn mower racing at Kirkham The mowers were capable of some impressive speeds Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. Lawn mower racing at Kirkham There was action galore at Sunfield Farm, Kirkham in the weekend sunshine Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales