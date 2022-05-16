The North West Lawn Mower Racing Association's race meeting weekend in Kirkham raised £430 for Ukraine

IN PICTURES: Lawn mower racing event at Kirkham raises money to aid Ukraine

A lawn mower racing meeting at Kirkham raised £430 to aid those affected by the war in Ukraine.

By Tony Durkin
Monday, 16th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:26 pm

The meeting of the North West Lawn Mower Racing Association was at Sunfield Farm, off Freckleton Road and involved dozens of Association members on a variety of machines.

Lawn mower racing was devised as a less expensive alternative to motor racing almost 50 years ago and there was a good turnout of spectators who were invited to contribute to the fund-raising.

Organiser Stuart Polkinghorne said: “Thanks to everyone who came along.”

For more details about the sport at the British Law Mower Racing Association website, click here.

1. Lawn mower racing at Kirkham

The event features a wide variety of impressive machines

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Lawn mower racing at Kirkham

The meeting featured plenty of action for the spectators to enjoy

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Lawn mower racing at Kirkham

The mowers were capable of some impressive speeds

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Lawn mower racing at Kirkham

There was action galore at Sunfield Farm, Kirkham in the weekend sunshine

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
KirkhamUkraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 2