Photo Neil Cross; Dachshund Pup-Up Cafe Elida Stanley and Slinky

IN PICTURES: Dozens of dogs enjoy treats and ‘puppucinos’ at dachshund cafe in Blackpool

A roaming cafe served up a different kind of sausage in Blackpool yesterday, as crowds of diminutive dachshunds gathered for a day of toys, treats and fun.

By Wes Holmes
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 11:06 am

The ‘Pup Up Cafe’ rolled into Revolution on Market Street yesterday, serving up ‘puppucinos’ and ‘pawsecco’ to dachshunds attending with their owners.

The celebration of the humble hound was the third of its kind in Blackpool, with previous events taking place in 2019 and 2021, with a break in between due to Covid-19.

Owners could pose for professional pictures taken with their four-legged friends, and browse with pet products on sale.

The event was organised by Pup Up Cafe owner Marcus Ackford, who was inspired by his own beloved dachshund. Pictured: Daphne on the settee

Dachshunds have dramatically risen in popularity among dog lovers in recent years, with the Kennel Club reporting a 112 per cent increase in demand for the breed between 2014 and 2019. Pictured: Melissa Shaw and Mabel

