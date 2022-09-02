In pictures: CBBC presenter Laura Hopkinson opens new pay and display courts at South Shore Tennis Club
Children’s television presenter Laura Hopkinson swapped the studio for the service line when she visited Blackpool to open new tennis courts.
By Tony Durkin
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:45 pm
Laura, who currently presents on CBBC and has also appeared on Blue Peter and the 2022 Summer BBC Philharmonic Concerts for Schools, formally opened three new pay and play floodlit courts at South Shore Tennis Club, Midgeland Road.
A keen amateur player herself, she joined club members to test out the new playing surface.
Details of how to book the courts, including a special introductory offer, are at southshorelawntennisclub.co.uk/.
