CBBC presenter Laura Hopkinson with members as she opens the new pay and play tennis courts at South Shore Tennis Club

In pictures: CBBC presenter Laura Hopkinson opens new pay and display courts at South Shore Tennis Club

Children’s television presenter Laura Hopkinson swapped the studio for the service line when she visited Blackpool to open new tennis courts.

By Tony Durkin
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 3:45 pm

Laura, who currently presents on CBBC and has also appeared on Blue Peter and the 2022 Summer BBC Philharmonic Concerts for Schools, formally opened three new pay and play floodlit courts at South Shore Tennis Club, Midgeland Road.

A keen amateur player herself, she joined club members to test out the new playing surface.

Details of how to book the courts, including a special introductory offer, are at southshorelawntennisclub.co.uk/.

The new courts were opening during an open day at South Shore Tennis Club and are now available for the public to book.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Laura Hopkinson addresses members at the opening ceremony

Photo: Daniel Martino

The pay and play courts are a striking new feature at South Shore Tennis Club

Photo: Daniel Martino

TV presenter Laura Hopkinson was the special guest at the South Shore Tennis Club open day

Photo: Daniel Martino

