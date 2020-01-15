The Revival Tattoos team

IN PICTURES: Blackpool tattooists bring home record-breaking 24 awards from American art convention

Blackpool tattoo artists with a flair for the creative walked away with a huge haul of awards at an American convention.

The team at Revival Tattoos on Whitegate Drive took home a record-breaking total of 24 trophies at the Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Convention this week.

Anastasiya Bortnik won seven awards: 1st place Best of Day, 1st place Medium Colour, 2nd place Best of Show, 2nd place Black and Grey, 3rd place Best of Show, 3rd place Best of Day, 3rd place Best Black and Grey
Roman Grazhdantse won 1st place Best of Day, 1st place Best Portrait, and two 2nd place Medium Colours awards
Nelson Sacramento (right) won 1st place Best Traditional, 1st place Best Portrait Black/Grey, 1st place Medium Black/Grey, 3rd place Tattoo of the Day Colour and 3rd place Tattoo of the Day Black/Grey
Max Adamek (right) won two 1st place Large Colour awards, 3rd place best sleeve, and 3rd Place best overall
