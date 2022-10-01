News you can trust since 1873
The Best of Lancashire awards 2022 sponsored by Booths and held at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

In pictures: Best of Lancashire Awards sponsored by Booths at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

More than 200 guests attended the Best of Lancashire Awards at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort in Burnley.

By Jon Peake
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 12:39 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 12:41 pm

The glittering ceremony recognised Lancashire people really making a difference and celebrated with a proper Lancashire party.

You can read all about the event, the nominees and the winners here.

1. Young Person of Courage

Young Person of Courage winner Jamie Jones

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

2. Lifetime Achievement Award

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Elaine Smith MBE (left) with Lancashire Post editor Nicola Adam

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

3. 999 Hero Award

999 Hero Award winner Andy Curran (left)

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

4. Family of the Year

Family of the Year - The Maudsley family.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

BurnleyLancashire
