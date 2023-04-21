Imran Maalik, 32, who is autistic, was born female but identifies as male, came to terms with his transgender identity when he was just 12-years-old, but hid the truth from his religious family and friends for fear of rejection and violence. He bravely informed his parents in 2016 that he was trans only to be told if he chose to go down this path then he would be travelling it alone and hasn’t seen or spoken to them in seven years.

He finally gathered the courage to seek hormone treatment when he was 21 and living in London after no longer being able to look at his body, as he puts it, “looking at my body and knowing in your heart it’s not the body I should have is horrible”. He has since faced a constant battle to be ‘normal’ as he worries about being attacked from one day to the next, even more so since transgender rights were thrown into the spotlight when trans teen Brianna Ghey, 16, from Warrington was found stabbed to death in a park in February.

He said: "My parents are from the Church of England Christian faith. Growing up I went to a Church of England school but then converted to Muslim a few years ago so religion didn't massively affect me growing up. I have another brother who is now my sister so he did what I did but the other way, so he is male to female.

Imran Maalik, 32, from Blackpool, who was born female but identifies as male, claims that once Blackpool Council social services autism team found out that his transitional surgery would take place at a hospital in Manchester they have stopped providing him with support

"When I told my parents they said to me ‘If you choose to do this then that’s it’ and those were the last words I heard from them. They have disowned me because of my transition and don't want anything to do with me.”

Imran is now waiting on transitional surgery which will take place at a hospital in Manchester. He says he had not been offered enough support by Blackpool Council, a claim the local authority denies.

"I have been beaten before for being trans”

Imran says he has been beaten up before for being trans

Imran, who also suffers from PTSD, added: “I have been receiving help from them on and off since January 2021 until January 22 when they would be there for my transgender appointments online and in that time had five different people. They told me over the phone. I feel they are just leaving me to struggle with my transition on my own when I need help the most which could also jeopardise it.

“You are going out every day looking over your shoulder. I wake up every day in fear as to what could happen. I have been beaten before for being trans. There is a lot of stigma for the LGBT community. I feel trans people are more overlooked. Social services are supposed to be there for you. Health and well-being for trans people is already a massive factor so for people to just wash their hands of you and not understand that upsets me.”

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual cases but can confirm that we have continued to offer support and have been in regular contact with Mr Maalik.”

