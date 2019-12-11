Improving match day experience for all is vital to Fleetwood Town Community Trust's role

By Hayley Rothwell, Fleetwood Town Community Trust

This week saw the English Football League’s Day of Disabilities, and Fleetwood Town Community Trust are delighted to be reaching almost 100 adults and children with disabilities every week through the sessions they deliver.

The EFL Day of Disabilities coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, and the aim is for the EFL and its clubs to come together and share some of the positive work that has been undertaken to ensure an inclusive environment for disabled supporters.

This is being done through participation and community activity which in turn will improve the match day experience.

Matt Hilton, Chief Executive of the Community Trust, said: “Making a difference within our local communities is at the forefront of what we do here at the Community Trust, and we’re proud to provide socially inclusive engagement programmes that reach thousands of children and adults every single year.

“It’s heart-warming to see the difference we’re making to individuals, and I’m proud of the whole team for helping build these vital partnerships with schools and going above and beyond to deliver positive outcomes.”

The Community Trust regularly engages with local special education needs schools, Great Arley and Red Marsh, to help develop their children’s social skills through curriculum and extra-curricular activities, such as multisports, which can help build fundamental movement skills and increase confidence. http://fleetwoodtownfcct.com