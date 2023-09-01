Improvements are being planned for Cleveleys town centre – and the views of the public are wanted.

An initial town centre traffic study and parking study has been commissioned to look into the development of a more pedestrian and cycling friendly environment and to understand the existing demand within the town centre car parks.

Various projects have been outlined after a study was carried out and Wyre Council is asking for comments on the proposals until Sunday October 1.

There will also be a public consultation event taking place at Cleveleys Bus Station on Wednesday September 20 between 10am and 2pm where people can share their feedback directly at the public consultation event.

The proposals are centred around Victoria Road West with a number of new pedestrian crossings proposed to facilitate safer pedestrian crossing as well as making changes to take vehicles away from Victoria Road West.

The overarching aim of the proposals are to discourage vehicles using Victoria Road West as the main route through the town centre as well as improving the pedestrian and cycling environment.

In addition, a number of changes are proposed on Rough Lea Road, Slinger Road and Princess Road. The changes on Rough Lea Road and Slinger Road are to facilitate vehicle traffic that will be rerouting as a result of the proposed changes on Victoria Road West.

Pedestrian crossings are also proposed to be delivered on Rough Lea Road to improve the connection from the Derby Road East and Derby Road West car parks to Cleveleys town centre.

Councillor Peter le Marinel, Portfolio Holder for Planning Policy and Economic Development for Wyre Council said: “We value our local residents’ and businesses feedback.

"It is really important to gain this insight to help ensure the projects we want to drive forward are aligned with everyone’s vision for the future. I would urge local people and local businesses to view the projects and have their say on the future vision for Cleveleys town centre.”

The study was funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and commissioned by Wyre Council in partnership with the Cleveleys Together Partnership Board and initial proposals were designed by transport and highways planners before being refined following feedback from Lancashire County Council and the Cleveleys Together Partnership Board.