I'm the psychic who found Nicola Bulley's body and comforted her family after funeral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A spiritual medium and psychic who discovered Nicola Bulley’s body has shared his story for the first time, saying she will "forever be a part of my life".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Rothwell, 33, from Oldham, found the missing mum’s body on February 19 after an "invisible person" told him her body would turn up in the River Wyre that day.

The 45-year-old had been missing for three weeks but detectives, police divers and specialist search teams were unable to find her, fuelling conspiracy theories on social media about Nicola’s whereabouts and fate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiritual medium and psychic Jason Dean Rothwell, from Oldham, discovered Nicola's Bully in the River Wyre after an "invisible person" told him her body would turn up in the river | Gazette

Jason appeared on the BBC documentary ‘Finding Nicola’ last week but says his five hour interview was cut down to just 30 seconds. He has since elaborated on his involvement in the tragic case in a video on Instagram, claiming a ‘spirit’ guided him to Nicola’s body.

He also revealed how he met Nicola’s grieving family at Blackburn Spiritualist Church after her funeral, where "private issues were discussed".

Spiritual medium Jason Rothwell pictured on the day he discovered Nicola Bulley's body, as he points to the stretch of river where her body was found | LEP

Mr Rothwell said he had been happy to have played his part if only to give her family "peace of mind", while also stopping "cranks cashing in on her."

Internet sleuths threatened to derail the frenzied three-week search, which ended when Mr Rothwell and a friend found Nicola’s body around half-a-mile downstream from the bench were her phone was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I cannot thank them Blackburn Spiritualist Church enough for the discretion, for the kindness, for the privacy that they showed to myself and Nicola's family...allowing us to sit together for such a long time and discuss issues that will forever remain between me and her family.

“I [wanted to] stop cranks, for want of a better word, cashing in on her, her life and the way her life came to an end in the physical sense," Mr Rothwell added.

In the Instagram video, Mr Rothwell also thanked Lancashire Police for keeping an ‘open-mind’ about how he came to find Nicola’s body, as he walked along the River Wyre with a friend that day.

Spiritual medium and psychic Jason Rothwell, from Oldham, appeared on the BBC documentary 'Finding Nicola' last week | BBC

He said: “I thanked Lancashire Police at the time and I thank them again for their open-minded nature when they took on board my own part in this story and tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the frenzied police search, Mr Rothwell was seen in photographs at the scene and pointing to the stretch of river where police divers recovered Nicola’s body.

The Lancashire coroner concluded at an inquest in June 2023 that her death was due to accidental drowning.