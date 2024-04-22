Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

32-year-old ZaraLena Jackson from Longton is set to star in Love Triangle, a new show which sees six singles (called pickers) choose between two handpicked partners (suitors), based on a connection made only by texting.

The single and their chosen match meet on a blind date before moving in together, in the hope of fast-tracking their relationship but what the singles don’t know, is that the pursuit of a ‘happy ever after’ comes with an explosive twist, when the rejected match arrives looking for love…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the six pickers will be former Penwortham Priory Academy student ZaraLena, who currently runs her own cosmetic line for those who suffer from hair loss.

ZaraLena founded her cosmetics range after suffering from stress-induced alopecia universalis during her last relationship so the Preston local will be hoping to both find love and raise awareness of the disorder during her time on Love Triangle.

We sat down for a chat with ZaraLena to find out more about her and the show so take a look at what was said below….

Preston born ZaraLena Jackson will star as a 'picker' in the new E4 dating show 'Love Triangle'.

What is LoveTriangle?

ZaraLena: “Love Triangle is a crazy dating experience where you're put in scenarios that you wouldn't usually be dealt with in reality but it's very exciting in the dating world.”

Why did you sign up?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZaraLena: “When I signed up for Love Triangle... I was very much single, I was very sick of dating apps and just the whole dating world and I literally never put myself out there on the market. I was very happy being single but then Love Triangle came along and I just thought why not? Why not take the opportunity and potentially find love?”

Could you tell us a bit about dating history?

ZaraLena: “My relationship history was diabolical. I was actually single two years prior to that and I was always in long term relationships which were very toxic and not healthy so I spent a lot of time on my own.

“In my last relationship, I unfortunately lost all my hair to alopecia and it was diagnosed through stress and a lot of trauma. It'd be unfair to blame my last relationship on that but it certainly didn't help.

“Probably a result of [that is] me spending a long time on my own, independently building myself back up, focusing on my health. Obviously as you can see, I have got my hair back which is a miracle in itself but yeah, it's been a very very interesting two years, love life aside it's been a very crazy whirlwind.”

ZaraLena was diagnosed with alopecia in 2020 (Photo: ZaraLena / SWNS)

What do you hope to find on Love Triangle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZaraLena: “When I signed up for Love Triangle, I was very open minded because obviously I was putting my love life in the hands of experts that are great but didn't necessarily know me as a whole - obviously how well can you know someone based on interviews? And so I didn't really have my expectations too high I was just... prepared to meet someone that wasn't a total bum still living with mum basically, just someone with their own independence and their own career path and ambitions.”

Do you have a type?

ZaraLena: “I very much did use to have a type - a pretty boy, a social media revolved person that's normally quite egotistical, had the gift of the gab. I used to be attracted to an arrogant person - not any more thank god.

“Then in the two years of me being single, I was very much attracted to young dumb and living off my mum kind of energy, which is really no good. But I think at the time my experience with love was so toxic that I was almost reluctant to allow someone in so I went for a certain time because it was safe for me and I felt very much in control.”

During the show, how did you feel when you found out the person you had rejected would be living with you?

ZaraLena: “Being faced with the prospect of living with two matches was very overwhelming but exciting at the same time. To me more than others and I won’t explain why because obviously those who watch the show, will see for themselves why that is and it will make sense!”

ZaraLena messaging her suitors in the second episode of the show.

Can you summarise what the experience has been like you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZaraLena, “With it being a new concept, it's not just shocking for the viewers, it's also been very shocking for the cast. As I say some more shocking than others, some had an easier ride than others. I guess I can't give too much away but it's a great concept and it's a very entertaining show so I'm definitely very excited for it to air and for other people to see our crazy journey that we've all been on.”

Did you learn anything about yourself whilst doing the show?

ZaraLena: “I learned so much about myself… I've always lived on my own so for me the big challenge with Love Triangle was having other people in my space and obviously facing new challenges everyday with getting to know people and being completely exposed.

“It was very interesting to let down them walls even though it took a lot longer than it would do normally for me because I was faced with the challenges of having alopecia at the time and a lot of personal insecurities that had limited me finding love but the show definitely opened up a lot of doors that I wouldn’t have opened for myself.”

Did you have much contact with the other contestants?

ZaraLena: “I wouldn’t say anyone was a close friend now but no one's an enemy, which is always good. I actually speak to some of the other participants quite often, mainly on social media. Everyone was super lovely, I mean, there was a lot of dramas don't get me wrong. I think some don't speak anymore but obviously, I can't give too much information on that but for me personally, I've had a really lovely experience with so many people,.”

Read More Helen Flanagan meets Love Island star Kendall Rae Knight and PNE player Andrew Hughes's adorable baby

How did your family and friends react to you going on a dating show?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZaraLena: “I've got a history of doing different things anyway, I'm quite outgoing and I'll put myself in situations that aren't exactly normal so my family and my friends weren't really surprised. If anything, they were more like, ‘go for it’, and ‘you’re made for it’.

“My confidence had been knocked so much from losing my hair and I'd been single for that long, that by the time the show was announced, my close friends family were happy that I was actually putting myself out there more than anything.”

Have you done television before?

ZaraLena: “Yeah I have, when I was 24, so a while ago, I did Ex on the Beach series six and that was a very different experience to Love Triangle.

“I think television, back then the support around mental health etc was just not what it was now and my experience this time has been fantastic. I literally cannot knock any of the production team or anything, it's been fantastic.”

L: ZaraLena pictured in 2018, just after appearing on Ex on the Beach (credit Getty). R: She is pictured on Love Triangle six years later (credit E4).

And why should the people of Lancashire tune in to Love Triangle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZaraLena: “obviously, reality TV has been done and done and done, time and time again but this is a whole new concept. This is like reality TV dating on steroids so if you like Married at First Sight, you will absolutely love Love Triangle.”

Are you excited for people in Preston to see you on TV?

ZaraLena: “I'm actually a bit nervous because it's quite funny - being on TV eight years ago, and then being on TV again now, especially with me wearing different wigs in every scene - it's gonna be like where's Zara? Because I literally look different every time, but I am excited for it. Doing TV is exciting and I'm here for it so bring it on.”

What are your hopes for what comes after Love Triangle?

ZaraLena: “Obviously one of my main objectives of doing Love Rriangle was to potentially find love, which I can't go into in too much detail. But the other aspect of it for me was to raise awareness around alopecia because it was such a milestone in my life going through hair loss, and I know it affects so many people. So I'm just hopeful to raise more awareness as well as the love potential aspects of Love Triangle.”

When you found out you had alopecia, did you know anything about what that was?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZaraLena: “No, so when I found out I had alopecia, it floored me. It was in lockdown, I hit the rock bottom of depression. I think when you lose all your hair and you can't actually go see a doctor because lockdowns obviously present, it was like a whirlwind emotional roller coaster. I was very much isolated on my own and that's why I feel so passionate now about spreading awareness on my platform and being a voice that other people can speak to, someone that they can relate to and contact for emotional support.”

Zara's hair has now began to grow back, which she largely thanks to being on the Jak inhibitor treatment. Credit: zaralenajackson on Instagram

Do you do anything else to raise awareness of alopcia?

ZaraLena: “I've done a lot for Alopecia UK, I've raised over £10,000 for them over the last two years, which I'm quite proud of. Obviously, I did launch my cosmetic line - ZaraLena Cosmetics - which is like transfer brows and lashes - and I’ve done other little bits within the world of hair loss but we have actually just had a breakthrough in the JAK inhibitor treatment, which is what I'm on now. It is becoming available on the NHS in July ... and a big part of [my] last two years has been pushing for that.”

Have you got any final words to share before we go?

ZaraLena: “I'm just very excited for it to air, I'm hoping it gets the credit it deserves because the show as a whole is just fantastic and everyone behind Love Triangle worked so hard, including the cast, so hopefully it does as well as it deserves.”