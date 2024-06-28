Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bispham born TV and stage star Hayley Tamaddon has joined the cast of the Blackpool Grand Theatre’s upcoming Christmas pantomime, below is everything you need to know…

Mum of one Hayley Tamaddon is perhaps best known for her roles as Del Dingle in Emmerdale (2005-2007) and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street (2013-2015) but she also won ITV’s Dancing on Ice alongside childhood friend Dan Whiston back in 2010, scooped the top prize in Soapstar Superchef in 2007 and Celebrity Stars in Your Eyes in 2006.

The former Montgomery High School, 47, has then starred in countless West End productions from Chicago to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie but her latest stage role comes with a bit more magic and Lancashire charm.

This week the Blackpool Grand Theatre announced that Hayley will be playing the role of the magical Fairy Godmother in this year’s family Pantomime Cinderella on between December 5 and January 6.

Below is everything you need to know about the magical family production and Blackpool star Hayley’s involvement…

Hayley Tamaddon will be the Fairy Godmother in Blackpool Grand Theatre's Pantomime Cinderella this year. Credit: @grandtheatrebpl on Instagram | @grandtheatrebpl on Instagram

What is the Blackpool Grand pantomime?

A Grand spokesperson said: “The Blackpool Grand pantomime is always a laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, top musical hits, amazing costumes and exciting special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained! This year’s Cinderella is truly a festive treat for all the family you won’t want to miss!”

What has Hayley said about her new role?

Hayley said: “I am so thrilled to be back at the beautiful Grand Theatre once again. It really is the home of Blackpool’s No. 1 pantomime and to be able to tell everyone this exciting news on International Fairy Day makes it feel even more special and magical. It will be so wonderful for my little boy to see me every day in my beautiful sparkling costume as the Fairy Godmother and I hope everyone who comes to see me this year will be just as bewitched!”

Who else is in the cast?

Hayley will be joining Britain’s Got Talent finalist and family favourite Steve Royle in Cinderella’s magnificent tale of rags to riches this year.

Jamie Morris and Tarot Joseph will then play Melody and Harmony Hard-up respectively.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available to buy now at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

Prices range from £15 to £35.