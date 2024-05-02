Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A singer and actor from Blackpool made a cameo as an extra in a special Hollyoaks episode centred around a Pride event.

Liam Halewood, who has been an entertainer for some years, was approached by his casting agency with an opportunity to appear in a Hollyoaks episode.

The episode, which aired on Channel 4, centred around a Pride festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

The 37-year-old entertainer spoke about his enjoyment of being on set and the sense of pride he felt whilst filming.

Liam on set for the Hollyoaks Pride Party episode.

He said: “ I Had the best time celebrating Hollyoaks Pride. The cast and crew are always a joy to work with there.

“It always feels like one big team and even just being an extra, a walk on they always try their best to get us in on the action”

After being a part of the celebrations, Liam has expressed his excitement for future Pride events such as the Blackpool Pride.

Liam is a client of the Mint Casting agency who have helped him secure a number of extra roles over the years.

He said: “They are brilliant to work for, and they have all the right work out there for someone who wants to get into extra work, or commercial work.

“They’ve actually seen me into some good work especially through covid when we really needed it.

Liam had 'the best time' whilst filming the celebrations.

“Being part of the pride celebrations was more than the money for me. It just shows the steps we have taken in our community and I was so proud that two men can now just kiss on daytime tv and there isn’t much fuss about it anymore.

“It is always fun to dress up colourful and although in coming episodes there is loads of drama, Hollyoaks always takes massive steps to show all kinds of representation within the LGBTQIA plus community.”

Aside from acting, Liam is well known in Blackpool for performing as Boy George and has had 10 different facial surgeries to make himself resemble the singer.