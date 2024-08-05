Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 78-year-old man from Cleveleys says he finds it “disgusting” that Lancashire Police wrongly confiscated his scooter leaving him to incur costs and now they won’t reimburse him.

Grandfather of five David Howarth had his mobility scooter seized by the police in June, after it had been mistakenly connected with an incident in Cleveleys, and he says they have still not got in touch with him to pay him what he is owed for the taxi and repair money he then had to spend.

David, who used to deliver beer to breweries said: “I had no scooter for eight days, they took it away for four and then I had to take it in for repair as it was full of silver paint or whatever they’d sprayed on it. It was nothing, obviously, to do with me and all they had to do was check the CCTV and that would have told them my scooter was parked up from 10:15am and the incident was after 11:00am. They never checked the CCTV at all, they just took my scooter and I was without it then. I’m unable to get about so I had to spend money on taxis to get to places.”

Cleveleys pensioner David Howarth says that Lancashire Police should reimburse him around £200 after they seized his moblity scooter. | submit

Lancashire Police were called to Crescent East to a report of a crash between a mobility scooter and a pedestrian on Tuesday, June 25 at 1:10pm, and the pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened around the corner from The Jolly Tars JD Wetherspoons, where sociable pensioner David was enjoying his breakfast and when he went to leave, he found his scooter had been taken away.

When the scooter was finally returned four days later, David said it “arrived in a very bad state... the paint came off in my hands” and so it had to be sent away for repair.

Diddy David - as he is known by his friends - found his freedom severely limited without his mobility scooter for over a week.

He estimates he spent around £100 on taxis to the shops and to places to eat whilst the repair cost he then incurred for the damaged scooter was £90.

David said: “Us pensioners, we haven’t got a lot of money.

“I would never have had to pay for the taxis if I had my scooter and it wouldn’t have had to have it looked at Mobility 2000. All the inconvenience this has caused me.”

David's scotter when it had been returned by the police after being in their custody for four days. | submit

David says that when Lancashire Police returned his scooter, the officer said the force would reimburse him for the repair costs, but he has had nothing in writing nor did the officer leave a contact detail for him to chase the matter up.

When approached by the Blackpool Gazette about the issue back at the start of July, Lancashire Police did not confirm if they would reimburse David.

Instead, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “The scooter was seized as part of our enquiries into a collision in which an elderly pedestrian received serious injuries. Our enquiries have since shown that this scooter was not connected to the collision.”

Over the past two weeks the Gazette have continued to chase the police for a comment on David’s situation but they did not wish to provide one.

David said: “I think it’s digusting that they’ve not spoken to me. Friends keep asking me if I’ve received anything yet and I have to say no they have never got in touch!”

Following the incident, a 75-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH, driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop but was released under investigation.