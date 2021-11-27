I'm A Celebrity weekend shows cancelled due to production base storm damage
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! shows on Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled after extreme weather conditions caused production difficulties at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.
The show's celebrity contestants are said to be safe inside the castle but the TV show's production base suffered significant damage during Storm Arwen on Friday night.
A statement from ITV said: "Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).
"I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant and Dec) featuring best moments from previous series."