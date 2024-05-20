Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rio Slaney-Sanchez first started drag in 1999.

A drag queen based in Blackpool is celebrating 25 years in showbusiness - and he’s got his sights on making his show “bigger and better”.

Rio Slaney-Sanchez, who may be better known by his alter ego Delia Deck, is a regular face at the Mardi Gras Hotel on Lord Street.

He first started his residency at the venue around four years ago, but his career in drag first started in 1999.

A former professional ice skater, Rio would perform alongside showgirls who would show off their colourful outfits adorned with large feathers.

It was during this time that he realised he also wanted to wear their costumes - a thought which resulted in him falling into the world of drag.

Rio said: “For some reason, a lot of male ice skaters at the time became drag queens. They asked me if I had thought about it but I said no.

“But in 1999, some auditions came up at the Birdcage in Leeds where I lived.

“I went along to the auditions, passed it, and I ended up working there for a year and a half.”

After his stint in Leeds, Rio performed at Lingards Nightclub in Bradford before settling down in Blackpool with his husband River in 2007.

Rio describes his act as a comedy drag show featuring “anything and everything,” including live vocals, illusions, LED costumes and more.

River performs alongside Rio, but he is not a drag queen. Instead, he is the ‘straight man’ of the show who acts as DJ, puppeteer and magician.

“We do old school and current,” Rio explained.

“We’re not all brand new drag like Ru Paul’s Drag Race, but we’re not ‘80s old school.

“We mix it all up so there’s a bit of everything for everyone.”

Rio says it takes him an hour and a half to get his makeup ready for a show, and another half an hour to get his padding, outfit and jewellery on.

But he will arrive around six hours before his performance to make sure everything is in order.

This includes checking costumes, wigs and props to ensure nothing is broken or needs washing.

“It’s quite a job!” he said.

One part of Rio’s act is the aptly named Wheel of Misfortune - a spin on the classic game show.

Those who dare raise their hand to participate are subjected to a series of wacky tasks.

Fail too many and you may end up stripping down to your birthday suit!

From left; Phil Royle (as drag queen Phylis), Rio Slaney-Sanchez (as Delia) and River Slaney-Sanchez

Rio said: “My favourite memories have got to be from when I started a double act with my best friend Phil in around 2013/14.

“We worked together for nearly ten years before he died from cancer in 2023.

“It was great stuff and a lot of fun. He was my best friend on stage and off stage.”

Rio recently started a new double act with a drag queen called Annie, and will be hosting a series of Pride events later this year.

As he celebrates 25 years in drag, he now has his sights set on making his show “bigger and better”.

“I love the Mardi Gras and I’ve got a loyalty to the owners, but I do want to make it bigger,” Rio added.