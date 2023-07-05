The thought of becoming a millionaire overnight is the stuff dreams are made of – and for thousands of people in the UK, and plenty in Lancashire, that dream has become a reality thanks to the National Lottery.

Since its inception in 1994, a staggering 6,800 people have become instant millionaires.

Despite the astronomical odds of actually winning the jackpot, people do, and in an instant they can buy pretty much anything they want.

Here's how Blackpool folk would spend their millions if they won the lottery

But what would a lottery winner buy first?

That’s the question we posed to you on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook Page – here’s what some of you said …

If you won the lottery what would be the first thing you would buy and why?

Kate Emma

A Lamborghini (or two) could be yours if you won the lottery

A first class plane ticket to somewhere hot so I could sit and think about how to spend my winnings.

Shaza Pritchard

A big house with a massive garden to have lots of animals.

Chris Evans

Would a yacht be on your shopping list if you won the lottery?

A cleaner has always been my first wish, followed by a swimming pool.

Beverley Anne Eden

A nice long cruise for my family and close friends.

Howard Peg-Leg Jones

A hotel in Blackpool with a swimming pool. But only use it as a private residence to invite my friends. And that is my honest dream.

Louise Chisholm

I'd buy all my team a year's rent, so many struggling at the moment.

Sheila Tandy

I would get so much pleasure at sharing it out with all my family and friends.

Holiday of a lifetime, a trip to Disney World and a shelter for the homeless

Carole Murray

Half of my family live in Lancashire and half in Australia. My dream would be for us all to be together on a holiday of a lifetime. Fingers crossed it happens one day.

Sam Millington

I wouldn’t buy anything at first. Probably donate to my charities then have some nice holiday family time.

Tom Martin

A workshop with all the tools. Then I can restore classic bikes.

Harvey Bastow

Open a shelter for the homeless.

Sandra Duffy

A trip to Disney World for my grandchildren.

Mark Rabjohns

A large disused building and turn it into a hostel and services for the veterans and the homeless.

Graham Dresser

A Ford Capri because I regret selling mine so much.

Sharon Morgan

A massive fishpond.