Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The iconic DJ Rusty Egan is performing a special set on the Fylde Coast this week and below is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rusty Egan, who is often cited as the pioneer of electronic dance music in the UK, is preparing to present his Blitz Club/Visage 70s DJ set at the Lowther Pavillion on Friday, April 25.

During the evening, Rusty will be presenting an extensive 80's DJ set from his days at the Blitz Club, including tracks by Visage, the band he formed with Midge Ure, with amazing visuals on screen from the Blitz Club and the New Romantic movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rusty will be accompanied on stage by singer/dancers Georgina Baillie and Chrys Columbine and he will bring a few CD and vinyl box sets to sign.

The event runs between 7:30pm and 10:30pm with tickets, which are available here, starting from £28.50.

Left: DJ Rusty Egan in 2022. Right: pictured with Steve Strange, of Visage, in the eighties. | Getty/submit

67-year-old Rusty made his name in the late 1970s as a drummer for the British new-wave band The Rich Kids with Glen Matlock, formerly of the Sex Pistols, and Midge Ure OBE, before enjoying considerable success with Midge in Visage, fronted by Steve Strange.

He then came to prominence as the founder and DJ at the Blitz Club (1979-1980), where he introduced German Electronica to the British scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1982 Rusty and Strange opened up the Camden Palace nightclub, where he continued to influence the development of electronica in the UK. At the same time, he moved into making music through his record label and publishing company Metropolis, which signed Soft Cell, and Soho’s famous Trident Studios where Rusty re-mixed Madonna’s first record ‘Everybody’.

Despite emerging from the late 70’s New Wave and 1980’s New Romantic movements, Rusty is still going strong today, performing live across the world and making new records with many other big names - in 2017, he even released his first solo album, featuring tracks with Midge Ure, Tony Hadley and Peter Hook.

Rusty’s Lowther Pavillion set comes eights months after he was the resident DJ at Lytham Festival in July 2024.

Speaking exclusively to the Gazette at the time, Rusty said: “I just keep making music, that's what life's about for me. Music is the only great thing I can turn to right now, if I turned to the news I’d want to cry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what he made of Lancashire audiences, Rusty also replied: "Oh, they've always been fantastic, they've always been fantastic. I wish I could afford to move up there! What about that - and I live in London!”