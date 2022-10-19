Iconic Cleveleys café featured in Star Wars Andor episode to re-open as stylish new coffee house
A Cleveleys cafe building which has become an iconic seafront landmark and features in an episode of Star Wars Andor is being turned into stylish new coffee house.
And it will even offer special Galaxy milkshakes as a nod to the Stars Wars link.
The former Cafe Cove on North Promenade, whose distinctive round shape and unusual design features makes it look suitably futuristic, has been taken over by the team who run the thriving Fleetwood Beach Kiosk (FBK) business.
Craig McOmish and Paul Haslam run three kiosks and a coffee house on Fleetwood seafront, as well as an additional outlet at Thornton YMCA on Victoria Road West.
The pair say they will bring the same relaxed atmosphere to the new outlet that they have already established at Fleetwood, with sofas, comfy seats and distinctive dropped lighting.
And the new venue, which will serve pie and chips, muffins and cakes and a wide range of coffees, will be open between 9am and 7pm each night, including the winter months.
The FBKafe, as it will be called, is due to open on Saturday November 5.
Craig said: “The building belongs to Wyre Council and we’ve bought the lease from he previous owners.
"This is a wonderful building with an iconic design and a fabulous location offering sea views.
"We will be offering exactly the same drinks and cakes that we do at our other locations, so we have brand consistency, with an emphasis on customer service.”
The pair will be keeping on the five staff who worked in the previous Cafe Cove, bringing the total FBK staff total to 25.
Paul said: “We’re excited by this new venture and what it offers – a sea view with every sofa!
"Obviously it won’t be a Star Wars themed venue, but I think it will be of genuine interest to people who have seen the new series and want to come here.
"One thing will will be offering is Galaxy milkshakes!”
Star Wars Andor, filmed on Cleveleys beach in May 2021, includes scenes filmed at Café Cove.
The new episode, titled ‘Announcement’, was released on Disney Plus in the UK this morning (October 19) and sees Cleveleys transformed – with some CGI wizardry – into the space tourist resort of Niamos.