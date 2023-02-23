Iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom undergoes annual polish ready for dancers

This is the first clean since the floor underwent extensive restoration work in January 2022, which made the original wooden floor ready for dancers once again.

Last year, a team of floor restoration experts were brought in to break down more than 100 layers of lacquer, before the floor was sanded down and resealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the ballroom floor has been open nearly every single day, and has hosted plenty of events, including the Strictly Come Dancing quarter final.

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom’s famous dance floor has been given its annual spruce (Credit: Anthony Devlin)

Now, the floor, which is made up of 30,602 individual blocks of oak, mahogany and walnut that were placed together to create the unique design, has undergone a three-day refresh process ready for the year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team of experienced specialists from NuLife sanded the floor using a combination of large machinery and specially made handheld sanders.

Once sanded to perfection, they used a whopping 100 paint brushes and 24 tins of sealing paint to finish their unique process.

The floor has undergone a three-day refresh process ready for the year ahead (Credit: Anthony Devlin)

The works will mean the iconic dance floor has an ultra-smooth finish and will enhance ballroom-goers’ experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Philbin, CEO of NuLife, which led the project, said: “The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is home to one of the most famous dance floors in the world, so it is a real honour to carry out such important works.

“After last year’s challenging restoration, yearly refurbs like this will help to keep the floor in pristine condition – not only because it makes dancing on it so much better, but also because it looks incredible and contributes to the overall beauty of the ballroom.”

In 2021, the ballroom, which dates back to 1894 and is known by millions as the home to Strictly Come Dancing’s annual ballroom special, underwent the most extensive programme of work and deep clean for more than 60 years.

A team of specialists sanded the floor using a combination of large machinery and specially made handheld sanders (Credit: Anthony Devlin)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 2022’s renovation project, the annual upkeep of the ballroom floor will keep it in tip top condition and give regular and new dancers an improved dancing experience.

Aaron Edgar, Head of Operations at The Blackpool Tower, said: “Looking after our ballroom floor is a huge priority for us in order to give all our dancers the best possible experience.

“It is an iconic venue that is steeped in history, and after having extensive work done to restore the floor over the last couple of years, regular refurbishments are key to keeping the floor alive.