I wish Blackpool and the Fylde Coast had a.... this is what readers want to see in their hometown
From an aiport to an indoor theme park, this is what a selection of readers had to say:
Emma Hodgkinson: “Indoor theme park.”
Ian Stanworth: “Transport Museum, also a bus station.”
Daisy Elizabeth: “A proper sushi place! I’d be happy with a Wasabi store. Love them.”
Damian Lee Gradwell: “A decent shopping centre.”
Charlene Smith: “A stockcar track.”
Laura Myers: “Cheesecake Factory.”
Simon Scarr: “Forest.”
Dawn Hudson: “Concert arena.”
Scott Rowlands: “A Town Centre that everyone can park in.”
Andreas Anderson: “Pastie shop.”
Kate Wilkinson: “IKEA!”
Debbie Coyne: “Youth zone.”
Debbie Hammond: “Zip world!”
Dinah Griffin: “Fabric shop.”
Speak Jayden: “An indoor water park/ theme park.”
Aaron Louch: “Bus station.”
Elaine Bower: “World of Disney.”
Gladys Coulter: “The White Stuff shop.”
Peter Davidson: “Outdoor swimming pool.”
Chrissy Hill: “Northern Quarter' like MCR has.”
Peter Stokes: “Callisthenics Park.”
Marina Frankel: “Large ice rink.”
Anthony Bradshaw: “Mobility scooter lane.”
Tina Dickie: “An airport.”
Xavier Rawtenstall: “Tram service to St Anne’s and Lytham.”