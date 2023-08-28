News you can trust since 1873
I wish Blackpool and the Fylde Coast had a.... this is what readers want to see in their hometown

We asked Gazette readers if they had one wish what would they like to see in Blackpool and the results were interesting.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Aug 2023, 11:21 BST

From an aiport to an indoor theme park, this is what a selection of readers had to say:

Emma Hodgkinson: “Indoor theme park.”

Ian Stanworth: “Transport Museum, also a bus station.”

An airport, and an exercise park were just some of the many suggested things people Gazette readers would like to see in BlackpoolAn airport, and an exercise park were just some of the many suggested things people Gazette readers would like to see in Blackpool
Daisy Elizabeth: “A proper sushi place! I’d be happy with a Wasabi store. Love them.”

Damian Lee Gradwell: “A decent shopping centre.”

Charlene Smith: “A stockcar track.”

Laura Myers: “Cheesecake Factory.”

Many suggested an airportMany suggested an airport
Simon Scarr: “Forest.”

Dawn Hudson: “Concert arena.”

Scott Rowlands: “A Town Centre that everyone can park in.”

Andreas Anderson: “Pastie shop.”

Kate Wilkinson: “IKEA!”

Debbie Coyne: “Youth zone.”

Debbie Hammond: “Zip world!”

Dinah Griffin: “Fabric shop.”

Speak Jayden: “An indoor water park/ theme park.”

Aaron Louch: “Bus station.”

Elaine Bower: “World of Disney.”

Gladys Coulter: “The White Stuff shop.”

Peter Davidson: “Outdoor swimming pool.”

Chrissy Hill: “Northern Quarter' like MCR has.”

Peter Stokes: “Callisthenics Park.”

Marina Frankel: “Large ice rink.”

Anthony Bradshaw: “Mobility scooter lane.”

Tina Dickie: “An airport.”

Xavier Rawtenstall: “Tram service to St Anne’s and Lytham.”

