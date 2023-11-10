The new Abingdon Street Market space is already being likened to retail areas in Manchester and Liverpool – here’s what you can expect to find.

Customers browsed around a selection of 12 shops – including a record store, bakery and art supplies retailer.

The new market has an urban vibe that feels more like Affleck’s Palace or Portabello Road.

Many of the stalls offer something unique, with a big focus on creativity and locally sourced produce.

Visitors will find healing crystals, ethical homeware, and gorgeous locally made soaps.

Visitors are now able to enter via Edward Street as well as Abingdon Street, with both the food hall and shopping space connected by a set of large double doors.

Here’s what you can expect.

