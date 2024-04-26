Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched at Home Bargains in Blackpool after a young woman claims she was bullied out of her job because she was “the young pretty girl”.

The woman, who The Gazette has chosen not to name, took to social media to share how she “has been to hell and back” working at the Talbot Road store in the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Bargains said a full investigation into the allegations was under way.

Home Bargains in Talbot Road, Blackpool

In the post, the woman claimed she was publicly humiliated, talked about, mocked about her mental health and personal life all because she was ‘the “young pretty girl”.

She went on to say she felt she had no option but to quit her job at the store.

“I work to make money not friends, and I certainly don’t remember getting ready for work to impress you?,” she said, taking aim at those she accused of making her “life hell”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described the stress of the situation leaving her crying while getting ready for work and having panic attacks.

The woman said she had chosen to speak out because “I wouldn’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

Home Bargains investigating