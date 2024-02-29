Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I visited Union Road which was dotted with bubbly local businesses as well as being home to a number of ornate churches.

The town’s many churches

The number of churches in Oswaldtwistle is no joke as the town boasts over ten in its small area.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Lane alone has three churches situated on it with Immanuel Church and Holy Trinity Free Church by far the grandest of the lot.

A view of the beautiful building of Holy Trinity Free Church.

Residents’ thoughts

The people living in Oswaldtwistle were very friendly with many having no problem with stopping to have a chat about their thoughts on the town.

A tight-knit community as well as a wide array of scenic walks were by far the best aspects of the town according to residents.

Speaking about her favourite things to do, owner of All Occasions 4U, Kelly said: “I like going around Fox Hill Bank which is the nature reserve and I’d say the walks are the main selling point of living around here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of running a business, it’s nice because everyone is really friendly. People come in, end up chatting and turn into regulars.”

Parks and walks through nature

One thing I noticed when strolling through the town were the great views of the countryside that seeped in from all angles.

A park that was particularly scenic was Rhyddings Park which featured a plethora of dog walkers as well as children playing in play areas.

The entrance to the picturesque Rhyddings Park.

The park itself was on a steep incline but after some hard walking, I reached the top where I was treated with a stunning view of the town down below as well as the surrounding green fields.

Local businesses

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like Kelly’s All Occasions 4U, Oswaldtwistle has many independent stores which ties in well with the strong sense of community.

These ranged from local butchers to artisan sandwich shops where customers often seemed to know the owners on a personal level.

There was also a large garden centre located next to Oswaldtwistle Mills which helps to promote greenery around the town which is so prominent.

Oswaldtwistle Garden Centre which was busy with shoppers.

Verdict

Overall, I really enjoyed my time in Oswaldtwistle as the local people seemed like they are always looking out for one another.