I tried Holland's Pies for the first time for National Pie Day and made my own pastry

I tried microwavable pies for the first time this National Pie Day and they were better than I expected.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 18:46 GMT
A microwaveable pie didn't sound too appealing to me when I was asked to try one on camera for the first time.

But in the spirit of National Pie Day, I decided to nip to my local supermarket and give them a go.

"Who knows? These could be a lunch break staple for me in the future," I thought as I headed to the checkout.

I decided to try two Holland's pies - a brand that started life as a humble baker's shop in Lancashire in 1851 - to give them a fair shot.

First up was the potato and meat pie which I must admit didn't look the most appealing when I popped it into the microwave for two minutes.

The pastry wasn't flaky, but that was to be expected as I had opted to use the microwave and not the oven, and the filling didn't have a very tantalising colour.

But there was no denying that it did smell pretty good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I tried my first bite.

The flavour was rich and there was a nice hint of black pepper.

The filling also had a nice texture apart from the pastry which was a little on the soggy side, but again that could have been rectified if I had cooked it in the oven.

For £1.50 I was pleasantly surprised. Add a drink and a side and you have a quick and easy lunch option.

Next up was the cheese and onion pie.

I had saved this one until last as I thought I would like it more, but I quickly realised I liked the meat pie more once I took a bite.

While it wasn't bad, there was no denying that it felt like it lacked something.

The onion was very mild and it felt like it could've used a little more salt and pepper, but again it was better than I had expected!

Holland's Pies makes more than one million pies a week, and after trying them I might be a regular buyer of their potato and meat pies.

Fancy having a go at making your own shortcrust pastry? Follow the recipe below.

Easy shortcrust pastry

  • 250g plain flour
  • 125g butter
  • 1-3 tbsp milk or water
  • pinch of salt
  1. Sift the plain flour into a large bowl.
  2. Add the diced butter and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs
  3. Add the salt and mix again.
  4. Gradually add the liquid by starting with 1 tbsp milk or water. Add a little at a time until the mixture comes together to form a dough.
  5. Tip the mixture onto a surface and gently bring it together with your hands, then shape into a disc.
  6. Wrap in cling film and chill for at least 20 minutes before using.
