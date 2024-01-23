I tried Holland's Pies for the first time for National Pie Day and made my own pastry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A microwaveable pie didn't sound too appealing to me when I was asked to try one on camera for the first time.

But in the spirit of National Pie Day, I decided to nip to my local supermarket and give them a go.

"Who knows? These could be a lunch break staple for me in the future," I thought as I headed to the checkout.

I decided to try two Holland's pies - a brand that started life as a humble baker's shop in Lancashire in 1851 - to give them a fair shot.

First up was the potato and meat pie which I must admit didn't look the most appealing when I popped it into the microwave for two minutes.

The pastry wasn't flaky, but that was to be expected as I had opted to use the microwave and not the oven, and the filling didn't have a very tantalising colour.

The flavour was rich and there was a nice hint of black pepper.

The filling also had a nice texture apart from the pastry which was a little on the soggy side, but again that could have been rectified if I had cooked it in the oven.

For £1.50 I was pleasantly surprised. Add a drink and a side and you have a quick and easy lunch option.

Next up was the cheese and onion pie.

While it wasn't bad, there was no denying that it felt like it lacked something.

The onion was very mild and it felt like it could've used a little more salt and pepper, but again it was better than I had expected!

Holland's Pies makes more than one million pies a week, and after trying them I might be a regular buyer of their potato and meat pies.

Fancy having a go at making your own shortcrust pastry? Follow the recipe below.

Easy shortcrust pastry

250g plain flour

125g butter

1-3 tbsp milk or water

pinch of salt