A mum from Blackpool has been ordered to pay nearly £800 to bailiffs who came chasing an unpaid school absence fine.

Jasmine Moore wasn’t even aware that she’d been fined after she took her son Luca out of school last October to join his great-grandmother on a “holiday of a lifetime” to Disneyland in Paris.

She said she expected a fine but nothing happened. The first she heard was when enforcement agents from Marson Recovery recently got in touch, demanding she cough up £768 to settle the debt, an eye-watering 100% increase on the original £80 fine.

They warned that if she doesn’t pay the fee - which is now considered an unpaid ‘criminal fine’ - they will enter her home and remove her belongings.

A warrant has been issued by Preston Magistrates’ Court and the clock is ticking, leaving a frantic Jasmine expecting a loud knock at the door any day now.

After consulting a debt helpline, she was advised that it’s best to come to an arrangement with the enforcement agency, otherwise the debt will continue to grow.

Desperate to stop bailiffs raiding her home, Jasmine offered to pay what she could afford but this was rejected. She’d have to pay the full balance of £768.

Grandmother Sharon, who lives in Lincolnshire, said it’s ‘outrageously unjust’ that an £80 school fine can soar to nearly £800 in a matter of months.

“This is way too extreme and Dickensian,” she said. “I got on the phone to the bailiffs straight away and tried explaining Jasmine’s situation. There’s just no way she can pay that. But they are a nasty piece of work and would not listen and put the phone down on me.

“We expected a fine but nothing came. The school said nothing to her, but if you read up on school fines on Facebook, it's the same all over. They take months or not at all. That's a flaw in itself. It's tragic what this does to families that only wish to make happy memories.

“We have checked all of Jasmine’s mail and cannot find anything to do with fines from the school or anything from a court. Just the bailiff notification.

“Surely there should have been some notice before it got to this stage, where we have bailiffs banging on the door demanding money she doesn’t have with their aggressive attitude and intimidating behaviour.

“All this just to punish already impoverished families that basically cannot afford to go anywhere in school holidays? Just for a few days at Disneyland?

“I would have paid the fine if I had known about it. Jasmine is on benefits and would also have told the court of her circumstances given the chance. Children should not have to witness bailiffs at their door. None of this makes sense and just heaps more anxiety on already struggling families.

“And what are they going to take from her? She barely has anything as it is, just the essentials. Are they going to leave her, a struggling young mum, with absolutely nothing? What will she be left with?”