A woman with anxiety was left ‘humiliated’ after she was booted out of Wetherspoons for bringing her assistance dog with her.

Philippa Precious said she was kicked out of the Poulton Elk yesterday evening after turning up with her dog who provides emotional support for her mental health.

She visited the Poulton pub to meet friends who were visiting from abroad, but within five minutes Philippa was asked to leave and was escorted outside by security staff.

Philippa Precious said she was kicked out of the Poulton Elk on Sunday evening because her support dog was not allowed inside the pub

“It was an extremely humiliating and disturbing experience,” she said. “I’m a disabled person with an assistance support dog for my mental health. It’s not just a pet.

“Yesterday I was publicly discriminated against and utterly humiliated by the manager and doorman of the pub.

“I was evicted on the grounds it was company policy not to allow dogs in, despite the company website saying Wetherspoons has exceptions for support dogs.

“I was manhandled out of the pub by the doorman and returned home crushed by this experience. I was shocked because I thought my disability was protected under the Equality Act 2010.

“I would like to highlight the issue to ensure no one else is subjected to this humiliating experience again by the staff and management at the Poulton Elk and other Wetherspoons.”

The Wetherspoons website says dogs are not allowed, however, its pubs do welcome assistance dogs

Philippa was left distraught by her experience and believed Wetherspoons had violated the Equality Act, which states businesses must allow access to assistance dogs in most circumstances.

Assistance dogs are trained to help people with a number of ‘hidden’ disabilities, including hearing loss, epilepsy and diabetes, as well as vision impairment and physical mobility problems.

What did Wetherspoons say about the incident?

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “For many years , we have not permitted dogs or other animals in our pubs.

“Exceptions are made for trained guide dogs and other examples of assistance dogs.

“On this occasion, it was not clear that the customer’s dog was an assistance dog.

“The company’s policy was explained to the customer and she was politely asked not to bring her dog to the pub.”

Guidance on the company’s website also explains dogs are not allowed, with the exception of assistance dogs.

The website states: “We do not permit dogs or other animals in our pubs, hotels or in external areas which belong to, or are managed by, us. This includes beer gardens, car parks and outside pavement areas.

“We realise that this may seem quite strict, but our pubs are busy, with families and children present, and we serve a lot of food. Even well-trained dogs can sometimes behave unpredictably.

“We do welcome assistance dogs. If possible, it would be helpful to our staff if your assistance dog were to wear a recognisable leash/collar or harness and if you could bring suitable documentation with you (although not mandatory requirements).”