I spent a fabulous evening with SAS Who Dares Win it star Jason 'Foxy' Fox and he didn't disappoint
'Foxy' was at Blackpool Grand Theatre with his 'Life at the limits' tour.
and live on Freeview channel 276
I've got to admit I was excited.
It's not everyday you get the chance to see a SAS operative come TV star talk about his life and career on stage in Blackpool.
Jason 'Foxy' Fox - has always been my favourite. A rugged veteran whose shouts have left many fitness fantatics and celebrities quaking in their boots.
'Foxy' was at Blackpool Grand Theatre with his 'Life at the limits' tour.
He's show was a whistle stop tour through his life from a young boy in Luton to the shock of joining the Marines at 16 to becoming an unexpected TV star.
'Foxy's' show was candid and conversational. As I sat down to hear what he had to say I was enthused by just how many women had come out on a cold and wet Sunday evening to hear him speak.
Sipping my wine I looked around the crowd and could see just how enthralled the audience was in what the veteran had to say.
The SAS Who Dares Wins star outlined the three phases of the SAS selection process - one I for sure know I am not cut out for.
He recalled a funny story about being stung by a scorpion on a very delicate part of his body while in the jungle phase - the part he said was by far the hardest.
However, one thing he was unable to talk about what his many special forces missions.
Opening up 'Foxy' revealed after 10 years of serving in the SBS (Special Boat Service) he was medically discharged with PTSD and almost made the tragic decision to take his own life.
However, motivational he said as he reached his lowest point he decided he was going to live his life to the fullest.
It was this motto that made him say yes when he was contacted by a TV producer looking for a specialist army veteran to take part in the program SAS Who Dares Wins.
'Foxy' explained during the initial conversations he thought he was needed as an off screen consultant but when he found out they wanted him to star in the show as one of the directing staff he dived right in. He also talked about the other television shows he had made including Inside the Real Narcos where he met up with the major drug cartels of Mexico, Columbia and Peru.
Reliving amazing stories, Foxy described what is what to be stalked by a great white shark during his world record breaking crossing of the Atlantic as part of a five man crew.
As well as being chased by a grizzly bear while canoeing down the Yukon river in the United States.
At the end of the show 'Foxy' took a selfie with the audience for his social media and thanked everyone for coming especially in the middle of storm.
I could have listened to stories of his life all night. I thought it was a great show packed with action, laughs and motivational speaking.
His final message of “you only have one life, make the most of it!” will stick with me!