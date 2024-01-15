I visited the Blackpool Tower Ballroom to watch the chandeliers being lowered for their annual clean - and they were filled with colourful confetti from when Strictly Come Dancing was filmed!

It brought back incredible memories of watching the multi-coloured rectangles of paper being launched into the air, when I watched the BBC show being televised last November.

Confetti from Strictly Come Dancing

Twelve chandeliers were dangling at eye-level - each weighing 500kg - evenly spaced around the magnificent ballroom.

Impressive detail

It's impressive to see the level of detail on each fixture. Each one is fitted with 80 LED lights, and covered in tiny hand-cut crystals - with a large glass bulb at the bottom.

They were covered in dust - and packed with confetti. But in four weeks time, they will all be shining like new as they are raised ready for the 2024 season.

Each one weighs a tonne

As I stood in the ballroom, the two biggest chandeliers were inched down, one at a time. This was a painstaking task, which involved four engineers getting on the roof to lower them by hand.

A member of staff dusts the chandeliers in Blackpool Tower Ballroom

These are enormous compared to the other chandeliers...and compared to the staff who will be cleaning them!

Each of these two chandeliers weighs one tonne. There is a total of 1,120 LED lights across all 14 fixtures.

Chandeliers have been lowered for cleaning

Lights will keep sparking all year

After the lights have all been cleaned, they will return to their positions so they can continue to sparkle over the ballroom for another 12 months.