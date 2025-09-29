A forensic underwater expert stands by controversial claims that he discovered Nicola Bulley’s body within six minutes of launching a sonar search for the missing mum in the River Wyre.

Peter Faulding’s bold claims are the subject of a new podcast on YouTube in which the 61-year-old alleges Lancashire Police “failed Nicola’s family” by ignoring his evidence of a body in the water.

He claims the force dismissed ‘sonar evidence’ purportedly showing the mum-of-two’s drowned body in a foetal position on the riverbed, close to where she was last seen.

Peter Faulding claims he discovered evidence of Nicola Bulley's body in the River Wyre within six minutes of launching his sonar search - but says Lancashire Police prevented him from searching the riverbed with his own divers | National World / Peter Faulding (SGI)

Today, Mr Faulding claimed he can ‘categorically prove’ he found her within six minutes but that police ‘refused’ to allow his divers to search the area.

For the first time, the CEO of SGI (Search Group International) has released sonar footage of the moment he believes he discovered Ms Bulley in the River Wyre on February 7, 2023.

In the podcast, he speaks to ‘geographical profiler’ Neil McDonagh who has viewed the video and believes Peter did in fact find a human body just 360 seconds into his search. He was shown the never-before-seen sonar video and search data on a new episode of the Geographic Profiler Podcast, and agrees the underwater object measures 5ft 3ins - approximately the same height as Nicola.

Peter Faulding, head of Specialist Group International (SGI), says he was not informed about Nicola Bulley’s “issues with alcohol” (Photo: PA) | PA

When asked for his professional opinion, Mr McDonagh states: “That certainly appears to be a human.”

Lancashire Police have declined to comment on Faulding’s claims, but a College of Policing review into the investigation stood by their assessment that the 'body in the water' was nothing more than a ‘tree branch’.

The force insisted that the police diver searched the area after being alerted to the object by Mr Faulding and found no sign of Ms Bulley’s body.

Peter Faulding claims this magnified sonar image shows Nicola’s body in a foetal position on the bottom of the River Wyre. Credit: SGI | SGI

In the podcast, Mr McDonagh - who is seen watching the sonar footage - adds: “I see limbs. Am I seeing human form? I am seeing what looks like buttocks, heading to a lower back, a torso and what might be the front of the head. Something is stretched out, which look like arms.

“When I look closely I see legs in almost a semi crouch position. It would certainly appear to be human form.

“On the port side there is quite a prolonged large shadow, which is an unusual shape. That is not what you would see with natural features such as tree branches or a vegetation.

“Based on my experience that is a human form. If that matched the height of the individual then that would be a credible target for me.”

Peter Faulding (top) searching the river on the day he claims to have 'found Nicola' on his sonar at 10.34am - "after just 6 minutes of searching". Picture date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Mr Faulding, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, claims Lancashire Police were 'hostile' towards him and told him to 'pack up and leave' within 48 hours of finding what he believed was Nicola's body.

He is now calling on Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to launch a review into the College of Policing report on the investigation, which he claims was “flawed and misleading”.

In the podcast, he goes further, demanding that “those responsible for commissioning and preparing the review to be brought before the Home Affairs Select Committee and the Home Affairs Select Committee”.

Lancashire Police have declined to comment on Mr Faulding’s latest statements.