A TV star and adventurer from Blackpool has issued an inspiring message after receiving a great honour.

Jordan Wylie MBE, who was born on the Grange Park estate in Blackpoool, has had an impressive career.

Despite a challenging upbringing which saw him leave school with no qualifications, former Layton Primary and Collegiate High pupil Jordan has become one of the country’s most celebrated adventurers.

Not only that, but the 42-year-old, who left Layton aged 16 to join the army, is a best-selling author, television personality (best known as one of the stars of Channel 4’s Hunted and Celebrity Hunted), and a mentor to thousands of young people in his role as National Ambassador for Army Cadets.

Former soldier Jordan was even awarded an MBE in 2023 for voluntary services to charity and education and now he has received yet another honour - this time from the university located where his career began.

Jordan Wylie MBE picking up his honorary fellowship with his parents Mandy and David, who both still live in Blackpool. | submit

Posting on LinkedIn, Jordan said:.“The young boy who arrived in Winchester from Blackpool at 17 years old to join the Army as a frontline soldier with no qualifications had a big moment today. It was one of the proudest days of my life to stand alongside my family and receive a Fellowship (Honoris Causa) from the University of Winchester for outstanding contributions to primary and secondary education through adventure and the great outdoors.

“As a boy, I left school with nothing. No formal qualifications. As an adult, I’ve been determined to turn that story around. Today I can look back and say I’ve completed:

• 9 GCSEs

• 2 A Levels

• A Foundation Degree (Fd)

• A Bachelor’s Degree (BA Hons)

• A Master’s Degree (MA)

•And now, a Fellowship (Honoris Causa).

“I have to thank the British Army too as they funded the majority of this educational adventure.

“Proof that it doesn’t matter where you start, but where you choose to go. Be the difference that makes a difference.”

Speaking to the Gazette after receiving his award, Jordan added: “I am super proud to come from Blackpool, I fly the tangerine flag everywhere I go and will even be taking it to Antarctica in three weeks time on my biggest expedition yet. An attempt to climb a series of mountains that no one has stepped on before in the coldest place on earth.

“I have always found learning through adventure and the outdoors one of the best ways to understand the world, I always tell children that not all classrooms have four walls.

“It was great honour to be awarded a fellowship in recognition of my work with schools and young people, it was also very special that all the students I got to speak to at the graduation were going on to be teachers. For me they are true role models in the world today who we need to support and help as much as possible to give our young people the best chance of success”.

Although now based in Hampshire -the county in which Winchester lies- Jordan still visits Blackpool as often as he can, both for work reasons and personal, with his parents Mandy and David still living in the town.

Over the coming weeks, Jordan will be speaking to schools in Blackpool about his Antarctica expedition and he will be holding a keynote talk on Remembrance Day (November 11) at Blackpool Sixth Form College.

You can read more about Jordan’s Antartica expedition here.