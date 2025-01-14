Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury has announced his retirement and fellow celebrities, as well as our readers, have been quick to react to the news.

Yesterday, Morecambe based Tyson, 36, took to Instagram to reveal he was finally retiring.

In a reel shared with his 6.9 million followers, Tyson said: “Hi everybody, I’m going to keep this short and sweet. I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m gonna end with this - Dick Turpin wore a mask! God bless everybody, see you on the other side - GET UP!”

This is not the first time that the father of seven has announced his retirement though -having done so in 2013, 2017 and 2022 - so only time will tell if he means it this time.

Take a look at what members of the public and other celebrities had to say about Tyson’s recent retirement announcement below...

What did other celebrites say?

Tony Bellew told Casino Utan Spelpaus: “Firstly, if it is true, I wish him all the best in his retirement. Tyson is undoubtedly one of the best heavyweights this country has produced, and I hope he is happy, as he should be with all he has achieved in boxing.

“The trouble is that part of me isn't convinced. He has retired 5 times previously. It could be just a bargaining tool in the negotiations for the AJ fight. I just don't know?

“If it is true, good luck to him. He's given us some fantastic fights and deserves all the plaudits due to him.”

Former champion boxer Evander Holyfield said: “Good luck Champ. Enjoy your retirement”

DJ Charlie Sloth said: “Legend!!! Inspiration!!!! You made people believe and that is more valuable than anything!!!!!!! Thanks for everything Champ!! 👏👏👏”

TV personality Big Zuu saud: “Whatever you do, you’re the best boxer I’ve seen in my life time without a doubt”

Professional wrestler Zak Zodiac said: “🔥👊🏼”

Influencer John Fisher said: “All the best Tyson. Spend quality time with your family. Fury bosh”

American boxer Claressa Shields said: “😩😩😩 HAPPY RETIREMENT BIG GUY YOU DESERVE IT! You gave us some great fights! Much love!”

Fellow American boxer Alycia Baumgardner said: “ Happy retirement! God bless !”

What about the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette readers?

Many of them were also dubious about the truth

Tom Martin: “I don’t believe it.”

Sean O'Mahony: “Until a multi million dollar fight in Saudi appears.”

David Alexander Duncan: “He's not retiring it's a publicity stunt .....he will box before end of year”

Ray Balch: “Until the next time. Fair play to him he's laughing all the way to the bank”

Porter Alan: “Of course he is....”

Michael Packer: “Until he's apparently skint again”

Others were happy to see the news

David Pawley Perkins: “Oh good the circus has ended”

Neil Nez NJ Cole: “Make him promise“

Michael Turner: “Get the flags out”

Lord Les Ellison: “Good. Hope that means it’s also the last we will see of that big galoot John fury”

Russell Morgan: “About time”

Some did however send well wishes

Nikki Oconnell: “Going to miss u Tyson very good boxer”

June Gordon: “Well done lad, you can get a nice family life, I’m sure we’ll hear from you soon take care xx”