Jordan Wylie arrived in Blackpool yesterday to complete his eco-friendly expedition!

Star of Channel 4’s Hunted, Jordan Wylie MBE, has ended an impressive charity expedition in Blackpool which was done in memory of a 9-year-old boy tragically struck by lightning.

The Sunday Times bestselling author and award-winning adventurer, embarked on an expedition called the ‘Tower Power’ which saw him travel from the Leaning Tower of Pisa to Blackpool Tower in the most eco-friendly way.

On a wooden bike and kayak made from recycled bottles, Jordan started travelling with the aim of educating others about sustainable living but also to dedicate the expedition to 9-year-old Jordan Banks.

Jordan Wylie MBE completes his Tower Power challenge on the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool. (Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

Jordan (Banks) was a happy and adventurous boy who Jordan (Wylie) had the pleasure of meeting several times.

In May 2021, Jordan (Banks) was tragically struck by lightning at his football training session, cutting his life short.

25% of the Tower Power’s funds have gone towards a memorial wall in Blackpool which was opened and revealed yesterday, at the end of Jordan (Wylie)’s challenge.

The three legs of the Tower Power eco triathlon were:

• Pisa to the French Channel coast by wooden bike carrying all kit (via the Eiffel Tower route)

• Across the English Channel from Calais to Dover in a plastic bottle kayak

• Running (and bike) from Dover to Blackpool Tower

Children with a poster congratulating Jordan Wylie MBE on completing his Tower Power challenge. (Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

Many were in attendance to see Jordan (Wylie) finish the last leg of his expedition as he arrived outside Blackpool Tower yesterday.

After greeting fans as well as friends and family, Jordan (Wylie) was on hand to unveil the memorial wall dedicated to Jordan (Banks) created by MurWalls next to Blackpool Football Club.

Jordan Wylie MBE unveils the memorial to Jordan Banks after completing his Tower Power challenge in Blackpool. (Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

As a former soldier from Blackpool, Jordan has been a National Ambassador for the Army Cadets for the past six years and is passionate about using adventure to support, encourage and inspire children and young people.

The triathlon therefore raised money for the Army Cadet Charitable Trust (ACCT) UK which is a national youth charity dedicated to improving the life chances of young people.

Jordan Wylie MBE with Army Cadets after completing his Tower Power challenge in Blackpool. (Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

In 2023, Jordan was appointed an MBE by HM King Charles III for voluntary services to education and charity and the Tower Power challenge is another example of his commitment to this.